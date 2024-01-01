English
Goods could quickly get pricier under Trump’s tariff plans

Shafaqna English- United States President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to slap a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an “additional” 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods as soon as he takes office in January.

Trump, who announced the plans on Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, said the measures were in response to Canada and Mexico’s failure to keep undocumented workers and drugs from flowing across the US border.

He said the additional tariffs on China were a response to the flow of drugs, in particular, the deadly opiate fentanyl, into the US.

Source: ALJazeera

