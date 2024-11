The report emphasizes that the need for humanitarian assistance continues to grow, while the provision of aid faces numerous challenges.

OCHA stated in the report that for the current year, it has requested $3.1 billion for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. However, only $1.15 billion of this amount has been secured so far.

The report also highlights major issues that complicate addressing the consequences of four decades of war. These include high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, natural disasters, climate change, unexploded ordnance from past wars, and restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Previously, the World Food Programme reported a slight improvement in food security in Afghanistan, but the need for food assistance remains exceptionally high.

Source:TOLOnews