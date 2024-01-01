English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro ticket prices starts at SR4

0

Shafaqna English- Ticket prices for the Riyadh Metro have been announced, starting at SR4, Passengers can select destinations and purchase tickets seamlessly via the Darb app.

The tickets, available through the Darb app, cater to various travel needs and include unlimited trips across both metro and bus networks during their validity period.

The network spans 176 kilometers across six lines, featuring 85 stations, including four iconic hubs — King Abdullah Financial District, STC, Qasr Al Hokm, and Western Station.

Source:  Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia inaugurates Riyadh Metro project

nafiseh yazdani

Cop29: Saudi Arabia accused of editing official negotiating text

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on November 27

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia unveils plans for 2034 World Cup Stadium

nafiseh yazdani

British PM to visit Saudi Arabia-UAE for investment amid human rights accusations

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: 13 countries to attend ‘Islamic Arts Conference’

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.