Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro ticket prices starts at SR4

Shafaqna English- Ticket prices for the Riyadh Metro have been announced, starting at SR4, Passengers can select destinations and purchase tickets seamlessly via the Darb app.

The tickets, available through the Darb app, cater to various travel needs and include unlimited trips across both metro and bus networks during their validity period.

The network spans 176 kilometers across six lines, featuring 85 stations, including four iconic hubs — King Abdullah Financial District, STC, Qasr Al Hokm, and Western Station.

Source: Saudi Gazette

