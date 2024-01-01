Pope Francis expresses his concern for areas of world in conflict

English
Shafaqna English- Pope Francis expresses his concern for areas of the world in conflict, including Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine.

“I hope that the glimmer of peace that has emerged can lead to a ceasefire on all other fronts,” Pope Francis stated after praying the Angelus on December 1st. He was referring to the ceasefire agreement reached  in Lebanon.

Building upon this, the Pope also challenged the Lebanese people to elect a president. “As soon as possible,” he encouraged, “so that institutions can return to normal functioning, proceed with the necessary reforms, and ensure the country remains an example of peaceful coexistence among different religions.”

With the start of Advent and the countdown to Christmas beginning, the Pope called to renew efforts to provide aid and hope to those living in war-torn countries. “The pursuit of peace is not the responsibility of a few but of all,” he stated, because if “desensitization and indifference to the horrors of war prevail, all of humanity is defeated.”

