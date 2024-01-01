English
Indian court petition claims Muslim shrine built on Hindu temple

Shafaqna English- An Indian court in the state of Rajasthan has accepted a petition from a right-wing Hindu group claiming that the Muslim shrine is sitting on top of a temple for the Hindu god, Shiva.

The court’s acceptance of the petition on Wednesday means the court will hear the case and ultimately decide whether the shrine of Mu’in al-Din Chishti should be declared a Hindu temple or remain a shrine.

The right-wing group behind the petition, Hindu Sena, was founded in 2011 and is headed by Vishnu Gupta. The group’s activists vandalised a Pakistan International Airlines office in New Delhi, India, in 2016.

