5 Ways to Fight Injustice

Here are five key lessons from the Holy Prophet and his family (pbut) on how to resist injustice and oppression:

1. Limiting Our Complicity

Imam al-Sadiq (p) said, “One acting unjustly, his supporter, and one who agrees with such an act are three partners.”1 We often think that only active participation in injustice confers guilt. The Imam reminds us that passive consent to oppression makes us equally culpable.

Self-Reflection: What do we consent to daily? Examine your surroundings and your personal, social, and professional circles. Ensure you are not aiding or benefiting from unjust systems, intentionally or unintentionally.

2. Considering the Consequences of Your Actions

Imam al-Sadiq (p) reported that the Messenger of God (pbuh&hp) said, “One who is afraid of retaliation does not do injustice to people.”2 Only the arrogant disregard the consequences of their actions. This hadith emphasizes that ignoring or being complicit in injustice has spiritual repercussions.

Self-Reflection: Consider the consequences of your decisions. Who is harmed? Who is helped? Does it please God?

3. Protecting the Vulnerable

Young man holding box while volunteer putting food and water for donation

Islam calls us to protect and support the most vulnerable in our communities and around the world

Imam al-Sadiq (p) stated, “No injustice is more severe than the one against which the oppressed cannot find support except God, the Most Majestic, the Most Holy.”3 In another tradition, Imam Ali (p) added, “A Muslim who sees another Muslim being humiliated and does not assist him, while having the power to do so, will be humiliated by God on the Day of Judgment.”4

God knows and responds to the prayers of the oppressed. We must care for, protect, and support the most vulnerable in our communities and around the world.

Self-Reflections: How am I offering resources, speaking on behalf of the voiceless, amplifying their stories, and remembering them in our prayers?

4. Righting Our Wrongs

Female putting her hands on her face sitting in a quiet room

Injustice requires more than asking for forgiveness, and we must fix the harm we caused.

A companion once asked Imam al-Baqir (p), “‘Can my repentance be accepted if I have worked as a governor from the time of al-Hajjaj?’ The Imam replied, ‘No, until you pay back everything you owe to the people.’”5

Injustice requires more than repentance for forgiveness. We must provide reparations for the harm we have caused.

Self-Reflection: What steps do you need to take to restore justice to those you have treated unfairly?

5. Practicing Justice Publicly and Privately

Imam Ali (p) emphasized, “Condemn oppression and oppressors, whether publicly or privately, and avoid assisting them in any way.”6

Our stance against injustice should extend beyond public declarations to our private actions. In today’s age of social media, our actions can have a performative aspect.

Self-Reflection: What are we doing privately to promote justice and fairness? How do we treat those around us?

As servants of God, we must commit to spreading justice, fairness, and hope. We can achieve this by limiting our complicity, considering the consequences of our actions, protecting the vulnerable, righting our wrongs, and practicing justice both publicly and privately.

Note:

