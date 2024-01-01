5 Ways to Fight Injustice

Shafaqna English- *Your Voice Matters* – Learn how to take a stand against injustice with these 5 actionable steps to resist oppression and create change. The article “5 Ways to Resist Injustice and Oppression” from Imam-US.org offers practical guidance based on Islamic teachings.
The struggle for justice and the resistance against oppression are foundational values in Islamic teachings. The hadith from the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut), who faced political and social obstacles during their respective times, provide profound insights into resisting injustice today. The pages of our hadith reports guide us to be upstanders rather than bystanders in challenging circumstances.