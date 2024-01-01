A Crisis of Care: Pakistan’s Struggling Healthcare System

Shafaqna Pakistan | Arsal Mir, by Pakistan’s healthcare system is in the throes of a profound crisis driven by medicine failure. The widespread circulation of counterfeit and substandard medications, coupled with poor diagnostic accuracy, insufficient medical training, and lax regulatory oversight, has severely undermined the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Millions of lives are jeopardized each year as medication-related problems and ineffective treatments continue to rise. For many, the consequences are fatal, while others endure prolonged suffering due to inadequate care and flawed pharmaceutical practices.

The pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan, valued at over $3 billion, faces significant challenges, including corruption, weak governance, and poor enforcement of quality standards. Shockingly, nearly 40% of the medications available in the market are either counterfeit or substandard, exposing millions to potential harm. An estimated 10–15% of the population, around 20 to 30 million individuals, suffer from medication-related issues annually. Alarmingly, 60–70% of patients fail to adhere to prescribed treatments, with 40% of chronic disease patients discontinuing treatment entirely within six months, compounding their health risks.

Despite these bleak realities, efforts to combat medicine failure are gaining momentum. In 2024, funding dedicated to addressing this crisis is projected to reach $60 million. This includes $15 million from the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen healthcare systems and $7.57 million from UNICEF for vaccine distribution. Local organizations like the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and The Health Foundation Pakistan are also stepping up, allocating millions toward improving drug quality and healthcare accessibility. Meanwhile, international donors, including the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, are channeling resources to support regulatory enhancements and ensure the availability of effective treatments.

To address the systemic challenges, immediate measures are necessary. Strengthening regulatory frameworks, improving pharmaceutical monitoring, and ensuring proper inspections are critical steps toward reducing the proliferation of counterfeit drugs. Equally important is educating healthcare professionals and patients about safe medication use. Long-term solutions must involve investment in healthcare infrastructure, better medical training, and fostering international collaborations to adopt global best practices.

Pakistan’s fight against medicine failure requires coordinated efforts across all sectors. By prioritizing accurate diagnoses, effective treatments, and stringent oversight, the country can rebuild trust in its healthcare system and save countless lives. These transformative measures not only promise better health outcomes but also pave the way for restoring public confidence and ensuring the nation’s healthcare system becomes a source of strength rather than vulnerability.

