Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:62-64)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Prophet’s (PBUH) Letters to Rulers of His Time (Part-2)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قُلْ يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ تَعَالَوْا إِلَىٰ كَلِمَةٍ سَوَاءٍ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَكُمْ أَلَّا نَعْبُدَ إِلَّا اللَّهَ وَلَا نُشْرِكَ بِهِ شَيْئًا وَلَا يَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنَا بَعْضًا أَرْبَابًا مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ ۚ فَإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَقُولُوا اشْهَدُوا بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ‎﴿٦٤﴾‏

3:64 Say: “O’ People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you – that we will not worship except Allah (SWT) and not associate anything with God and not take one another as lords instead of Allah (SWT).” But if they turn away, then say, “Bear witness that we are Muslims [submitting to God].”

Commentary: After Islam spread throughout the Arabian Peninsula, the Prophet (PBUH) sent letters to world leaders, including Al-Maqawqis and Hercules, inviting them to embrace Islam. He included the Verse above in his letters.

Letter to Al-Muqawqis [1],[2] (المقوقس):

بِسْمِ اللّهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِیْمِ

مِنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ عَبْدِاللّهِ اِلَى الْمُقَوْقَسِ عَظِیْمِ الْقِبْطِ، سَلامٌ عَلىْ مَنِ اتَّبَعَ الْهُدى.

أَمّا بَعْدُ فَاِنِّى أَدْعُوکَ بِدِعایَةِ الْاِسْلامِ، أَسْلِمْ تَسْلَمْ، یُؤْتِکَ اللّهُ أَجْرَکَ مَرَّتَیْنِ، فَاِنْ تَوَلَّیْتَ فَاِنَّما عَلَیْکَ اِثْمُ الْقِبْطِ، وَ )یا أَهْلَ الْکِتابِ تَعالَوْا إِلى کَلِمَة سَواء بَیْنَنا وَ بَیْنَکُمْ أَلاّ نَعْبُدَ إِلاَّ اللّهَ وَ لا نُشْرِکَ بِهِ شَیْئاً وَ لا یَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنا بَعْضاً أَرْباباً مِنْ دُونِ اللّهِ فَإِنْ تَوَلَّوْا فَقُولُوا اشْهَدُوا بِأَنّا مُسْلِمُون(

In the name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful.

From Mohammad, the son of Abdullah, to Al-Muqawqis, Chief of the Copts [3]:

Peace be upon those who follow the guidance! I invite you to embrace Islam. By accepting this invitation, you will be protected from harm. If you accept, Allah will reward you twice: once for your faith and once for those who follow you and believe in Islam. And if you refuse, the sins of the Copts will be on you.

The Prophet (PBUH) ended his letter with Verse 3:66

“O’ People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you – that we will not worship anything except Allah (SWT) and not associate anything with God and not take one another as lords instead of Allah.” But if they turn away, then say, “Bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to God).”

Comment on the Letter: Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) assigned Hatib bin Abi Balta’ah [4] (حاطب بن أبي بلتعة) to deliver the letter to Al-Muqawqis. Hatib traveled to Egypt and found that Al-Muqawqis was in Alexandria. He made his way to Alexandria, arrived at the palace of Al-Muqawqis, and presented the letter to him. Al-Muqawqis opened the letter, read it, and contemplated its contents for a while. He then asked: “If Mohammad is truly the Messenger of God, why were his opponents able to expel him from his hometown, forcing him to settle in Medina? Why didn’t he curse them to perish?”

Hatib replied: “Prophet Isa (AS) was a Messenger of God, and you also testify to his truthfulness. When the Children of Israel plotted to kill him, why didn’t he curse them so God would destroy them?”

Al-Muqawqis was impressed by Hatib’s reasoning and complimented him, saying: “Well done! You are an insightful man who comes from an insightful person.” Hatib continued: “Before you, there was someone—Pharaoh—who ruled this country and claimed to be God to the people for a long time. However, God ultimately destroyed him, and his life is a lesson for you. Therefore, you should strive not to become a lesson for others!”!

The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) invited us to embrace the pure religion, but the Quraysh fought against him stubbornly, while the Jewish community opposed him with solid animosity. The closest people to Islam are the Christians; I swear by my life! Just as Moses (AS) proclaimed the prophethood of Jesus (AS), Jesus also foretold the coming of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). We invite you to Islam just as you invite your followers to the Torah and the Injil. Every nation that hears the call of the true Prophet should follow him. I have brought Mohammad’s (PBUH) message to your land, and you, along with the Egyptian nation, should respond to his call.”

A few days later, Al-Muqawqis summoned Hatib to his palace and asked him to explain more about Islam. In response, Hatib stated that the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) invites us to worship only God, foster a close relationship with our Lord, pray five times daily, fast for a month each year, and undertake a pilgrimage to the House of God (the center of monotheism). He emphasized the importance of remaining faithful to our covenant and avoiding the consumption of blood and carrion. Hatib also shared some characteristics of the life of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Al-Muqawqis, expressing his respect for the Prophet (PBUH), remarked: “These are good signs. I had imagined that the seal of the prophets (the last prophet) would arise from the land of Sham, known as the land of the prophets. Now it has become clear that he was raised in the land of Hijaz.” He then instructed his scribe to compose a letter in Arabic reflecting this theme for the Prophet (PBUH). The text of His letter is as follows:

“To Mohammad, the son of Abd Allah, from Al-Muqawqis, one of the great leaders of the Copts: Peace Be Upon You. I have read your letter and learned about your call. I acknowledge the truth of your message. I knew a prophet would arrive, but I had thought he would come from Syria. Therefore, I honored your message.” In the letter, he mentioned the gifts he had sent to the Prophet (PBUH) and concluded with the phrase, “Peace Be Upon You.”

Islamic historical records indicate that Al-Muqawqis sent eleven gifts to the Prophet (PBUH) and dispatched a doctor to treat Muslim patients.

The Prophet (PBUH) accepted the gifts but declined the doctor, stating: “We are people who do not eat until we are hungry, and we stop eating before we are full. This principle is sufficient for our health and hygiene.”

This firm refusal reflects the Prophet’s (PBUH) confidence in his methods and commitment to his beliefs. Perhaps the Prophet (PBUH) was hesitant to entrust his life and the lives of the Muslims to him.

Al-Muqawqis respected the Prophet’s (PBUH) envoy by sending gifts and including the name of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) before his name in the letter. These actions imply that he may have accepted the Prophet’s invitation in his heart or, at the very least, expressed an interest in Islam. However, he did not openly declare acceptance of Islam, which was likely to protect his position.

Letter to Heraclius, Byzantine Emperor:

بِسْمِ اللّهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِیْمِ.

مِنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ عَبْدِاللّهِ اِلى هِرْقِلْ عَظِیْمِ الرُّومِ، سَلامٌ عَلىْ مَنِ اتَّبَعَ الْهُدى.

أَمّا بَعْدُ فَاِنِّى أَدْعُوکَ بِدِعایَةِ الاِسْلامِ، أَسْلِمْ تَسْلَمْ، یُؤْتِکَ اللّهُ أَجْرَکَ مَرَّتَیْنِ، فَاِنْ تَوَلَّیْتَ فَاِنَّما عَلَیْکَ اِثْمُ الْأَرِیْسِیْنَ )یا أَهْلَ الْکِتابِ تَعالَوْا إِلى کَلِمَة سَواء بَیْنَنا وَ بَیْنَکُمْ أَلاّ نَعْبُدَ إِلاَّ اللّهَ وَ لا نُشْرِکَ بِهِ شَیْئاً وَ لا یَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنا بَعْضاً أَرْباباً مِنْ دُونِ اللّهِ فَإِنْ تَوَلَّوْا فَقُولُوا اشْهَدُوا بِأَنّا مُسْلِمُون(

In the name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful.

From Mohammad, the son of Abdullah, to Heraclius, the Great King of Rome,

Peace be upon those who follow the guidance! I invite you to embrace Islam. By accepting this invitation, you will be protected from harm. If you accept, Allah (SWT) will reward you twice: once for your faith and once for those who follow you and believe in Islam. And if you refuse, the sins of Arisiyyin (your subjects) will be on you.

The Prophet(PBUH) ended his letter with Verse 3:66

“O’ People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you – that we will not worship except Allah (SWT) and not associate anything with God and not take one another as lords instead of Allah (SWT).” But if they turn away, then say: “Bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to God).”

Commentary on the Letter: The Prophet (PBUH) chose Dahyah Al-Kalbi (دِحْیَه کَلْبى) to deliver the letter to Caesar. Dahyah set out for Rome, but before reaching Constantinople, he learned that Caesar had left for Jerusalem. Hence, Dahyah reached out to the Governor of Bosra (بُصْرى), Harith bin Abi Shamar (حارُثُ بْنُ اَبى شِمر), to explain his mission. It seems that the Prophet (PBUH) allowed Dahyah to deliver the letter to the ruler of Bosra, who would then pass it on to Caesar. Harith bin Abi Shamar, the Governor of Basra, summoned Aday bin Hatim (عَدَىّ بن حاتم) to travel with Dahiya to deliver the letter to Caesar in Jerusalem.

The highly anticipated meeting between Dahiya and the emperor was scheduled in Hams. However, there was a sense of tension in the atmosphere as the emperor’s staff warned Dahiya: “You must prostrate before the emperor; otherwise, he will not pay attention to you.” Dahiya, known for his intelligence, responded: “I have come on behalf of the Prophet (PBUH) to inform Caesar that the worship of humans as deities must stop and that only Allah (SWT) should be revered and obeyed. Yet, you are asking me to prostrate before the emperor.”

They were impressed by Dahyah’s strong logic. One of the courtiers said: “You can place the letter on the table for the emperor and then return. No one but Caesar will touch the letters on the table.” Dahyah thanked him, placed the letter on the table, and returned.

Intrigued, Caesar opened the letter and was immediately taken aback by the opening words: “In the name of Allah (SWT).” He was astonished; he had never seen a letter like it except the letter of Prophet Suleiman (AS). He then asked his translator to read and translate the letter.

The Roman Caesar suspected that the letter’s author was the prophesied prophet whose name was mentioned in the Bible and the Torah. So, he tried to gather information about the Prophet (PBUH).

The Roman Caesar sent agents to travel to “Sham” in search of Mohammad’s (PBUH) relatives or those who knew about his life. While in Sham for trade, Abu Sufyan and a group of Quraysh were approached by the emperor’s agent in Jerusalem. The agent asked if anyone among them was related to Mohammad (PBUH). Abu Sufyan respectfully revealed that he and Mohammad (PBUH) were from the same tribe and were fourth-generation relatives.

Caesar’s agent took Abu Sufyan and his companions to Jerusalem to meet Caesar. During their meeting, Caesar questioned Abu Sufyan, who answered the questions to his abilities. Below are the questions and their corresponding answers:

Q1- What is Mohammad’s (PBUH) lineage? A1- He is from a noble and honorable family.

Q2- Is there anyone among his ancestors ruled over the people? A2- No.

Q3- Did he refrain from lying before claiming to be a prophet? A3- Yes, Mohammad (PBUH) was a truthful man.

Q4- Who opposes him, and what group of people supports him? A4- The elites oppose him, while the ordinary people support him.

Q5- Has anyone among his followers ever renounced their faith and then returned to their religion? A5- No.

Q6- Are his followers increasing? A6- Yes

After hearing the answers, Caesar told Abu Sufyan and his companions, “If these reports are correct, then he is indeed the prophesied prophet we have been promised. I knew such a prophet would rise, but I did not know he would be from Quraysh. I am ready to humbly submit to him and wash his feet as a sign of respect (a common practice then). I predict that his religion and government will take over the land of Rome.” Caesar then invited Dahiya to his place, respected him, wrote a reply letter to the Prophet (PBUH), sent a gift along with it, and expressed his interest in Islam.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 596

[2] Al- Muqawqis was a ruler of Egypt appointed by Heraclitus

[3] Copts are a Christian ethnoreligious group indigenous to North Africa who have primarily inhabited the area of modern Egypt since antiquity.

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hatib_ibn_Abi_Balta%27ah