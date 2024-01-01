English
UNHCR: Over 60 million women forcibly displaced face high risk of gender-based violence worldwide

Shafaqna English- Across the world, more than 60 million women and girls who are forcibly displaced or stateless face high risks of gender-based violence, the UN’s refugee agency reported.

Citing UN’s data, UNHCR’s Spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva that reports of conflict-related sexual violence jumped 50% last year from the previous year. Women and girls accounted for 95% of verified cases, she added.

“These numbers represent a small fraction of the reality, as many cases of these abominable violations and violence affecting women and girls’ health, dignity, security, and autonomy go unreported,” she said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

