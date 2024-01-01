ALJazeera: Air pollution kills 2 million Indians a year

Shafaqna English- India’s capital New Delhi is swamped by smog, and air pollution kills 2 million Indians a year. But some suffer more.

For nearly three weeks, India’s capital has been swamped by deadly smog — one evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered over 1,700, more than 17 times higher than the acceptable limit. The smog contains “hazardous” levels of PM2.5, a particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter, that can be carried into the lungs causing deadly diseases and cardiac issues.

Source: ALJazeera