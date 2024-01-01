English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

ALJazeera: Air pollution kills 2 million Indians a year

0

Shafaqna English- India’s capital New Delhi is swamped by smog, and air pollution kills 2 million Indians a year. But some suffer more.

For nearly three weeks, India’s capital has been swamped by deadly smog — one evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered over 1,700, more than 17 times higher than the acceptable limit. The smog contains “hazardous” levels of PM2.5, a particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter, that can be carried into the lungs causing deadly diseases and cardiac issues.

Source: ALJazeera

Related posts

Pakistan: The half hearted measures to control smog in Punjab

parniani

Pakistan: Punjab shuts schools over air pollution

nasibeh yazdani

Sources: Iraq shuts down nearly 90 factories over pollution violations

nafiseh yazdani

Iraq intends to combat air pollution in Baghdad-Basra

leila yazdani

Reports: Air pollution is killing 2,000 children every day

leila yazdani

PsyPost: Air pollution raises the risk of dementia

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.