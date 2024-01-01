Six countries refer case of women’s rights violations in Afghanistan to ICC

These six countries called on the ICC prosecutor on Thursday to investigate the ongoing and systematic violations of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile announced on Thursday that due to the deteriorating conditions and the critical situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, the case has been referred to the ICC.

According to the report, the ICC prosecutor resumed investigations into Afghanistan in 2022, after they were paused in 2020 at the request of Afghan officials. This resumption emphasizes the urgency of addressing the ongoing human rights abuses in the country.

Source: Ariana News