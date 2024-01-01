[Shafaqna Exclusive] 40 Hadiths from Sunni Sources on the Virtues of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA)

Shafaqna English– Numerous narrations extolling the virtues of Faṭimah al-Zahra (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Muḥammad (God bless him and his family), are found in various books, including those belonging to the Sunni heritage. The following are forty such hadiths from Sunni sources, presented as examples.

(1)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «إذا کانَ یَوْمُ القیامَةِ نادی مُنادٍ: یا أَهْلَ الجَمْعِ غُضُّوا أَبْصارَکمْ حَتی تَمُرَّ فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may May God bless him and his family) said: “On the Day of Resurrection, a caller will proclaim: ‘O assembly of people, lower your gaze until Fāṭimah passes by’”.

Sources: Kanz al-ʿUmmāl vol. 13, pp. 91 and 93 / Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl vol. 5, p. 96 / al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa p. 190 / ʾAsad al-Ghāba vol. 5, p. 523 / Tadhkira al-Khawāṣṣ p. 279 / Dhakhāʾir al-ʿUqbā p. 48 / Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī p. 356 / Nūr al-ʾAbṣār pp. 51 and 52 / Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda vol. 2, Bāb 56, p. 136.

(2)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «کنْتُ إذا اشْتَقْتُ إِلی رائِحَةِ الجنَّةِ شَمَمْتُ رَقَبَةَ فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “Whenever I longed for the fragrance of Paradise, I would smell Fāṭimah’s neck”.

Sources: Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97; Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 51; Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī, p. 360.

(3)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «حَسْبُک مِنْ نساءِ العالَمیَن أَرْبَع: مَرْیمَ وَآسیَة وَخَدیجَة وَفاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (God bless him his family) said: “Sufficient for you among the women of all the worlds are four: Maryam, Āsiyah, Khadījah, and Fāṭimah.”.

Sources: Mustadrak al-Ṣaḥīḥayn, vol. 3, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭima, p. 171; Siyar ʾAʿlām al-Nubalāʾ, vol. 2, p. 126; al-Bidāya wa-l-Nihāya, vol. 2, p. 59; Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī, p. 363.

(4)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «یا عَلِی هذا جبریلُ یُخْبِرنِی أَنَّ اللّهَ زَوَّجَک فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “O ʿAlī, Jibrīl has just informed me that God has given Fāṭimah to you in marriage”.

Source: Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī min al-Riyāḍ al-Naḍira, p. 141.

(5)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «ما رَضِیْتُ حَتّی رَضِیَتْ فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “I am never pleased unless Fāṭimah is pleased”.

Source: Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī, p. 342.

(6)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «یا عَلِیّ إِنَّ اللّهَ أَمَرَنِی أَنْ أُزَوِّجَک فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “O ʿAlī, God has commanded me to give Fāṭimah to you in marriage”.

Sources: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, Chapter 11, p. 142; Dhakhāʾir al-ʿUqbā, pp. 30, 31; Tadhkira al-Khawāṣṣ, p. 276; Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī min al-Riyāḍ al-Naḍira, p. 141; Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 53.

(7)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «إِنّ اللّهَ زَوَّجَ عَلیّاً مِنْ فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “God has joined ʿAlī to Fāṭimah in marriage”.

Source: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, p. 173.

(8)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «أَحَبُّ أَهْلِی إِلیَّ فاطِمَة».

The Messenger of God (may God bless him and his family) said: “The most beloved member of my family to me is Fāṭimah”.

Sources: al-Jāmiʿ al-Ṣaghīr, vol. 1, ḥadīth 203, p. 37; al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, p. 191; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, Chapter 59, p. 479; Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 93.

(9)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «خَیْرُ نِساءِ العالَمین أَرْبَع: مَرْیَم وَآسیة وَخَدِیجَة وَفاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The best of the women of all the worlds are four: Maryam, Āsiyah, Khadījah, and Fāṭimah”.

Sources: al-Jāmiʿ al-Ṣaghīr, vol. 1, ḥadīth 4112, p. 469; al-Iṣāba fī Tamyīz al-Ṣaḥāba, vol. 4, p. 378; al-Bidāya wa-l-Nihāya, vol. 2, p. 60; Dhakhāʾir al-ʿUqbā, p. 44.

(10)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «سیّدَةُ نِساءِ أَهْلِ الجَنَّةِ فاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The mistress of the women of Paradise is Fāṭimah.”

Sources: Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 94; Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, Kitāb al-Faḍāʾil, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭima; al-Bidāya wa-l-Nihāya, vol. 2, p. 61.

(11)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «أَوَّلُ مَنْ یَدْخُلُ الجَنَّةَ: عَلیٌّ وَفاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The first ones who will enter Paradise are ʿAlī and Fāṭimah.”

Sources: Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 52; similar report in Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 95.

(12)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «أُنْزِلَتْ آیَةُ التطْهِیرِ فِیْ خَمْسَةٍ فِیَّ، وَفِیْ عَلیٍّ وَحَسَنٍ وَحُسَیْنٍ وَفاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The Verse of Purification was revealed concerning five [people]: myself, ʿAlī, Ḥasan, Ḥusayn, and Fāṭimah”.

Sources: ʾIsʿāf al-Rāghibīn, p. 116; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, Kitāb Faḍāʾil al-Ṣaḥāba.

(13)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «أَفْضَلُ نِساءِ أَهْل الجَنَّةِ: مَرْیَمُ وَآسیةُ وَخَدیجَةُ وَفاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The most virtuous of the women of Paradise are Maryam, Āsiyah, Khadījah, and Fāṭimah.”

Sources: Siyar ʾAʿlām al-Nubalāʾ, vol. 2, p. 126; Dhakhāʾir al-ʿUqbā, p. 44.

(14)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «أَوَّلُ مَنْ دَخَلَ الجَنَّةَ فاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “The first person who will enter Paradise is Fāṭimah”.

Source: Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, p. 322, Chapter 56.

(15)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «المهدي من عترتي من ولد فاطمة».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “The Mahdī is from my progeny, from the descendants of Fāṭimah”.

Source: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, p. 237.

(16)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «إن الله عز وجل فطم ابنتي فاطمة وولدها ومن أحبهم من النار فلذلك سميت فاطمة».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Indeed, God, the Mighty and Majestic, has severed (faṭama) my daughter Fāṭimah, her offspring, and whoever loves them from the Fire [of Hell]. For that reason, she was named Fāṭimah”.

Source: Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 6, p. 219.

(17)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «فاطمة أنتِ أول أهل بيتي لحوقاً بي».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Fāṭima, you are the first of my household to join me [after my death]”.

Sources: Ḥilyat al-ʾAwliyāʾ, vol. 2, p. 40; Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, Kitāb al-Faḍāʾil; Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 93; Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97.

(18)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «فاطمة بضعة مني يسرني ما يسرها».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Fāṭima is a part of me; what pleases her pleases me.”

Sources: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, pp. 180, 232; Mustadrak al-Ḥākim; Maʿrifat mā Yajib li-ʾĀl al-Bayt al-Nabawī min al-Ḥaqq ʿalā man ʿAdāhum, p. 73; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, Chapter 59, p. 468.

(19)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «فاطمة سيدة نساء أهل الجنة».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is the mistress of the women of Paradise.”

Sources: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, vol. 3, Kitāb al-Faḍāʾil, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭimah, p. 1374; Mustadrak al-Ṣaḥīḥayn, vol. 3, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭimah, p. 164; Sunan al-Tirmidhī, vol. 3, p. 226; Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 93; Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97; al-Jāmiʿ al-Ṣaghīr, vol. 2, p. 654, ḥadīth 5760; Siyar ʾAʿlām al-Nubalāʾ, vol. 2, p. 123; al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, pp. 187, 191; Khaṣāʾiṣ al-ʾImām ʿAlī by al-Nasāʾī, p. 118; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, p. 79; al-Jawhara fī Nasab ʿAlī wa-ʾĀlihi, p. 17; al-Bidāya wa-l-Nihāya, vol. 2, p. 60.

(20)

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله: «فاطمة بضعة مني فمن أغضبها أغضبني».

The Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a part of me, so whoever angers her angers me.”

Sources: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, vol. 3, Kitāb al-Faḍāʾil, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭimah, p. 1374; Khaṣāʾiṣ al-ʾImām ʿAlī by al-Nasāʾī, p. 122; al-Jāmiʿ al-Ṣaghīr, vol. 2, p. 653, ḥadīth 5858; Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, pp. 93-97; Muntakhab, vol. 5, p. 96; Maṣābīḥ al-Sunna, vol. 4, p. 185; ʾIsʿāf al-Rāghibīn, p. 188; Dhakhāʾir al-ʿUqbā, p. 37; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, pp. 52, 79.

(21)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة خُلِقَتْ حورِیَّةٌ فِیْ صورة إنسیّة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah was created a ḥūrīyyah in human form”.

Source: Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī, p. 296.

(22)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة حَوْراءُ آدَمیّةَ لَم تَحضْ وَلَمْ تَطْمِث».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a human ḥūrīyah; she does not experience menstruation or lochia (postpartum bleeding)”.

Sources: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, p. 160; ʾIsʿāf al-Rāghibīn, p. 188; Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 94; Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97.

(23)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة أَحَبُّ إِلیَّ مِنْک یا عَلِیّ وَأَنْتَ أَعَزُّ عَلَیَّ مِنْها».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is more beloved to me than you, O ʿAlī, but you are dearer to me than her”.

Sources: Majmaʿ al-Zawāʾid, vol. 9, p. 202; al-Jāmiʿ al-Ṣaghīr, vol. 2, p. 654, no. 5761; Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97; ʾAsad al-Ghāba, vol. 5, p. 522; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, ch. 56, p. 79; al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, ch. 3, p. 191.

(24)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة بَضْعَةٌ مِنّی وَهِیَ قَلْبِیْ وَهِیَ روُحِی التی بَیْنَ جَنْبِیّ».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a part of me; she is my heart, and she is the soul within me.”

Source: Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 52.

(25)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة سیِّدَةُ نِساءِ أُمَّتِی».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is the mistress of the women of my Ummah”.

Sources: Siyar ʾAʿlām al-Nubalāʾ, vol. 2, p. 127; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, Kitāb Faḍāʾil al-Ṣaḥāba, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭima; Majmaʿ al-Zawāʾid, vol. 2, p. 201; ʾIsʿāf al-Rāghibīn, p. 187.

(26)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة بَضْعَةٌ مِنّی یُؤلِمُها ما یُؤْلِمُنِی وَ یَسَرُّنِی ما یَسُرُّها».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a part of me. Whatever harms her harms me, and whatever pleases her pleases me”.

Source: Manāqib by al-Khwārizmī, p. 353.

(27)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة بَضْعَةٌ مِنّی مَنْ آْذاهَا فَقَدْ آذانِی».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a part of me. Whoever harms her has harmed me.”

Sources: al-Sunan al-Kubrā by al-Bayhaqī, vol. 10, p. 201 (Bāb Man Qāla: Lā Tajūzu Shahādat al-Wālid li-Waladih); Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 96; Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 52; Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 2, p. 322.

(28)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة بَهْجَةُ قَلْبِی وَابْناها ثَمْرَةُ فُؤادِی».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is the joy of my heart, and her two sons are the fruit of my heart/soul”.

Source: Yanābīʿ al-Mawadda, vol. 1, ch. 15, p. 243.

(29)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة لَیْسَتْ کنِساءِ الآدَمیّین».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is not like other women”.

Source: Majmaʿ al-Zawāʾid, vol. 9, p. 202.

(30)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاطِمَة إِنّ اللّهَ یَغْضِبُ لِغَضَبَک».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah, verily God is angered by what angers you”.

Sources: al-Ṣawāʿiq al-Muḥriqa, p. 175; al-Mustadrak by al-Ḥākim, Bāb Manāqib Fāṭima; Manāqib al-ʾImām ʿAlī by Ibn al-Maghāzilī, p. 351.

(31)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «فاِمَة إِنّ اللّهَ غَیْرُ مُعَذِّبِک وَلا أَحَدٍ مِنْ وُلْدِک».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “O Fāṭimah, verily, God will neither torment you nor any of your offspring”.

Sources: Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 13, p. 96; Muntakhab Kanz al-ʿUmmāl, vol. 5, p. 97; ʾIsʿāf al-Rāghibīn, p. 118.

(32)

قال رسول اللّه صلی الله علیه وآله: «کمُلَ مِنَ الرِّجال کثِیرُ وَ لَمْ یَکمُلْ مِنَ النساءِ إِلاّ أَرْبَع: مَرْیم وَ آسِیَة وَ خَدیجَة وَ فاطِمَة».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Many men have attained perfection, but among women, only four have: Maryam, ʾĀsiyah, Khadījah, and Fāṭimah”.

Source: Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 51.

(33)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «لیلة عرج بی إلی السماء رأیت علی باب الجنّة مکتوبا: لا إله إلا الله محمّد رسول الله علیّ حبیب الله الحسن والحسین صفوة الله فاطمة خیرة الله علی مبغضیهم لعنة الله».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “On the night of my Miʿrāj (Ascension) to heaven, I saw inscribed upon the gate of Paradise: ‘There is no god but Allah, Muḥammad is the Messenger of God, ʿAlī is the beloved of God, al-Ḥasan and al-Ḥusayn are God’s chosen ones, Fāṭima is God’s excellent one, and God’s curse is upon those who bear enmity towards them’”.

Sources: Tārīkh Baghdād by al-Khaṭīb al-Baghdādī, vol. 1, p. 259; Tārīkh Dimashq by Ibn ʿAsākir, vol. 14, p. 170; Lisān al-Mīzān by al-Dhahabī, vol. 5, p. 70.

(34)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «لو کان الحسن شخصا لکان فاطمة، بل هی أعظم، إن فاطمة ابنتی خیر أهل الأرض عنصرا و شرفا و کرما».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “If goodness were personified, it would be Fāṭimah—nay, she is even greater. Verily, my daughter Fāṭimah is the best of earth’s inhabitants in lineage, nobility, and honor”.

Source: Maqtal al-Ḥusayn, vol. 1, p. 60.

(35)

خرج رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله و هو آخذ بید فاطمة سلام الله علیها فقال: «من عرف هذا فقد عرفها و من لم یعرفها فهی فاطمة بنت محمّد وهی قلبی و روحی التی بین جنبی».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) emerged holding the hand of Fāṭimah (peace be upon her) and said, “Whoever recognizes her [by this] has truly known her. And for whoever does not know her, this is Fāṭimah, the daughter of Muḥammad—she is my heart and the very soul within me.”

Sources: al-Fuṣūl al-Muhimma, p. 146; Nūr al-ʾAbṣār, p. 53.

(36)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «إنّما سمّیت فاطمة لأنّ الله عزّوجلّ فطم من أحبّها من النّار».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Verily, Fāṭimah was named Fāṭima because God, the Exalted and Majestic, has severed (faṭama) those who love her from the Fire [of Hell]”.

Source: Majmaʿ al-Zawāʾid, vol. 9, p. 201.

(37)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «أتانی جبرئیل قال: یا محمّد إنّ ربّک یحبّ فاطمة فاسجد فسجدت ثمّ قال: إنّ الله یحبّ الحسن والحسین فسجدت ثمّ قال: إنّ الله یحبّ من یحبّهما».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Jibrīl came to me and said, ‘O Muḥammad, indeed, your Lord loves Fāṭimah’, So I prostrated. He then said, ‘Indeed, God loves al-Ḥasan and al-Ḥusayn’, So I prostrated again. Finally, he said, ‘Indeed, God loves whoever loves them’”.

Source: Lisān al-Mīzān, vol. 3, p. 275.

(38)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «إن فاطمة شعرة منی فمن آذی شعرة منی فقد آذانی و من آذانی فقد آذی الله و من آذی الله لعنه ملء السماوات و الأرض».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “Fāṭimah is a part of me. Therefore, whoever harms a part of me has harmed me, and whoever harms me has harmed God. And whoever harms God, God will curse him to the extent of the heavens and the earth”.

Source: Ḥilyat al-ʾAwliyāʾ, vol. 2, p. 40.

(39)

قال رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله: «یا سلمان، حبّ فاطمة ینفع فی مئة من المواطن أیسر تلک المواطن: الموت و القبر والمیزان و المحشر و الصراط و المحاسبة فمن رضیت عنه ابنتی فاطمة رضیت عنه و من رضیت عنه رضی الله عنه و من غضبت علیه ابنتی فاطمة غضبت علیه و من غضبت علیه غضب الله علیه یا سلمان ویل لمن یظلمها و یظلم بعلها أمیر المؤمنین علیا و ویل لمن یظلم ذرّیتها و شیعتها».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) said: “O Salmān, the love of Fāṭimah benefits in one hundred instances. The easiest of these instances are: death, the grave, the Scale [of Deeds], the Gathering [on the Day of Judgement], the Bridge [ṣirāṭ], and the Reckoning. Whomever my daughter Fāṭimah is pleased with, I am pleased with; and whomever I am pleased with, God is pleased with. Whomever my daughter Fāṭimah is angered with, I am angered with; and whomever I am angered with, God is angered with. O Salmān, woe to the one who wrongs her and wrongs her husband, the Commander of the Faithful, ʿAlī! Woe also to the one who wrongs her descendants and her followers (shīʿa)”.

Sources: Farāʾid al-Simṭayn, vol. 2, ch. 11, ḥadīth 219; Kashf al-Ghumma, vol. 1, p. 467.

(40)

قرأ رسول الله صلی الله علیه وآله هذا الآیة: «فی بیوت أذن الله أن ترفع و یذکر فیها اسمه» فقام إلیه رجل فقال: أی بیوت هذه یا رسول الله؟ قال: بیوت الأنبیاء، فقام إلیه أبوبکر فقال: یا رسول الله أهذا البیت منها؟ – مشیرا إلی بیت علی و فاطمة علیهما السلام- قال: نعم من أفاضلها».

The Prophet Muḥammad (may God bless him and his family) recited this verse: “In houses where Allah has permitted His name to be raised and be remembered” (Q 24:36). A man inquired, “Which houses are these, O Messenger of God?” He replied, “The houses of the prophets.” Thereupon, Abū Bakr asked, “O Messenger of God, is this house—pointing to the house of ʿAlī and Fāṭimah (peace be upon them)—among them?” He replied, “Yes, [it is], and [it is] among the best of them.”

Sources: al-Durr al-Manthūr by al-Suyūṭī, vol. 6, p. 203 (commentary on Q 24:36); Rūḥ al-Maʿānī by al-ʿĀlūsī, vol. 18, p. 174; Tafsīr al-Thaʿlabī by al-Thaʿlabī, vol. 7, p. 107; al-Kashf wa-l-Tibyān by al-Muṣawī, p. 72.

