USA: I.M.A.M. showcased Twelver Shia Islamic perspectives in “2024 AAR-SBL Annual Meeting”

Shafaqna English- This week, I.M.A.M. engaged in the “2024 AAR-SBL Annual Meeting”, showcasing Twelver Shia Islamic perspectives. Through discussions on interfaith dialogue, Islamic law, and environmental ethics, they contributed to advancing Islamic scholarship while fostering deeper connections between faith and academic discourse.

This week, I.M.A.M. participated in the 2024 Annual Meeting and Book Exhibit jointly hosted by the Society of Biblical Literature (SBL) and the American Academy of Religion (AAR). Held in San Diego, California, from November 23–26, according to the organizers, this event brought together over 7,700 attendees, including scholars, educators, students, publishers, religious leaders, and activists, making it one of the largest global gatherings in the field of religious studies.

This marked I.M.A.M.’s second consecutive year (after 2023) at the AAR Book Exhibit. As the only Islamic publisher represented, I.M.A.M.’s presence was distinctive and impactful, highlighting the contributions of Twelver Shia Islam in a professional and academic space.

Key Contributions and Engagements

Representatives Dr. Masoud Noori and Brother Mohammad Saleh showcased a range of publications from I.M.A.M. and the Mufid Seminary. These included books on prophetic stories, the teachings of Imam Hussain (p), practical Islamic law, and works exploring Islamic principles on environmental stewardship. Visitors at the booth engaged deeply with representatives on topics such as:

The life and mission of Imam Mahdi (p), including His occultation and reappearance.

The role of religious authority in contemporary Shia thought.

The scholarly contributions of the Hawza of Najaf.

Comparative theological, exegetical, and hadith traditions between Shia and Sunni perspectives.

I.M.A.M.’s mission and activities in North America.

Interfaith and intrafaith dialogue, emphasizing Shia approaches.

The Role of the AAR-SBL Annual Meeting

With over 1,200 academic sessions and workshops, the meeting served as a hub for intellectual exchange and interfaith dialogue. I.M.A.M.’s participation underscored its commitment to fostering mutual respect among diverse traditions and promoting an understanding of Islam through the lens of the Ahl al-Bayt (p).

Source: IMAM-US.org

www.shafaqna.com