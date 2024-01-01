[Exclusive Photos] Kashmir’s traditional fire pot

Shafaqna English- As winter tightens its icy grip on the Kashmir valley, the traditional fire pot known as “Kangri” is seeing a surge in demand.
The Kangri, a portable earthenware encased in a wicker basket, is a staple in Kashmiri households during the cold months.
Manufacturing the kangri involves labour and local artisanal craftsmanship. Twigs are collected from deciduous shrubs, scraped and peeled and go through a process of soaking, drying, dying and are finally woven around the bowl-shaped earthenware.