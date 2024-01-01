CNA: Taiwan Raises 2024 Growth Forecast Amid AI Boom

Shafaqna English- Taiwan has raised its 2024 economic growth forecast to 4.27%, reflecting robust demand for AI-related technologies and strong semiconductor sales. The revision highlights the critical role of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and its leadership in advanced chip production, which has bolstered the island’s economy amid global tech demand, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Third-quarter growth for 2023 was revised upwards to 4.17%, further emphasizing the island’s economic resilience. Despite external uncertainties, Taiwan projects steady inflation, aligning with central bank targets, and remains optimistic about maintaining its role in the global tech supply chain.

Source: Channel News Asia

www.shafaqna.com