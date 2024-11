Shafaqna English- The UK has agreed several deals with Iraq to return migrants and combat people smuggling.

The deals were announced after a three-day visit to Iraq and the northern region of Kurdistan by the British interior minister (Home Secretary), Yvette Cooper, and Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt.

Cooper said the pacts sent “a clear signal to the criminal smugglers that we are determined to work across the globe to go after them.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com