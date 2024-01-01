Thailand flooding displaces thousands

Shafaqna English- Flooding driven by heavy rains in southern Thailand has killed nine people and displaced more than 13,000, officials said.



Local media footage showed residents wading through murky, chest-deep water and cars submerged in flooded streets.

“Flooding across eight provinces in southern Thailand has affected 553,921 households and claimed nine lives, prompting agencies to mobilise urgent assistance,” the country’s disaster agency said on its official Facebook page.

More than 13,000 people had been forced to flee their homes, with temporary shelters set up in schools and temples, it added.

