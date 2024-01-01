English
Saudi Arabia launches Middle East’s largest urban rail network

Shafaqna English- The first three lines of the Riyadh Metro will begin operating on Sunday, forming part of the largest urban rail network in the Middle East.

Riyadh Metro, which is a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, is a crucial step toward reducing traffic congestion in the capital, and improving quality of life for the city’s residents.

The first phase of the Riyadh Metro starts with three lines: the Blue line, connecting Olaya Street to Al Batʼha; the Yellow line, running along King Khalid International Airport Road; and the Purple line, covering Abdul Rahman bin Awf Road and Al-Shaikh Hassan Bin Hussain Street.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

