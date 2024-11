Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for decisive global action to eliminate chemical weapons.



Commemorated on Saturday, the Day of Remembrance pays tribute to those killed or injured by chemical weapons and urges nations to ensure such horrors are never repeated.

In his message, the Secretary-General highlighted a major milestone achieved last year: the complete destruction of declared stockpiles under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Source: News.un.org

