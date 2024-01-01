Iraqi economy projected to rank 51st in 2025 according to CEOWORLD

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s economy is projected to be the 51st largest in the world in 2025, according to CEOWORLD magazine.

Iraq’s GDP of $270.87 billion also placed it fourth in the Arab world, after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, and ahead of Algeria, Qatar, Morocco, and Kuwait, according to the publication, which is audited by BPA Worldwide, a non-profit media auditing agency based in the USA.

The magazine said that the USA, China, Germany, Japan, and India are the five major countries that will impact the global economy in 2025.

