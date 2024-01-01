FIFA says Saudi’s 2034 World Cup bid has ‘medium’ human rights risk

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup was considered a “medium risk” for human rights, according to FIFA report.

The release of the report on Saturday (30 Nov 2024) comes ahead of the FIFA Congress on December 11, when a vote will be held to officially appoint the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate for 2034, while Morocco, Spain and Portugal have formed a joint bid for the 2030 tournament. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay are all set to host a match as part of the centenary edition.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com