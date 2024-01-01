English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsSports

FIFA says Saudi’s 2034 World Cup bid has ‘medium’ human rights risk

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup was considered a “medium risk” for human rights, according to FIFA report.

The release of the report on Saturday (30 Nov 2024) comes ahead of the FIFA Congress on December 11, when a vote will be held to officially appoint the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate for 2034, while Morocco, Spain and Portugal have formed a joint bid for the 2030 tournament. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay are all set to host a match as part of the centenary edition.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia unveils program for 4th Green Initiative Forum

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia launches Middle East’s largest urban rail network

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro ticket prices announced

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia inaugurates Riyadh Metro project

nafiseh yazdani

Cop29: Saudi Arabia accused of editing official negotiating text

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on November 27

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.