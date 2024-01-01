English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Violence against women increased

Shafaqna English- Domestic violence and forced marriages, which are the most common forms of oppression faced by women in Afghan society, have increased under the Taliban’s rule.

For a long time, women in Afghanistan have struggled with various forms of political, social, and domestic violence, which are rooted in religion, culture, and the prevailing societal stereotypes. Over time, these forms of violence have not only persisted but have intensified after the return of the Taliban to power.

Forced marriages and child marriages often lead to separation and divorce; however, women under the Taliban regime are now prohibited from obtaining a divorce, and those who attempt to seek one are subjected to insults.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

