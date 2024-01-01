Saudi Arabia unveils program for 4th Green Initiative Forum

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has announced the programs and themes of the fourth Green Initiative (SGI) Forum.

The two-day event, which will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Riyadh, will reemphasize Saudi Arabia’s commitment to holistic, collaborative and pragmatic solutions towards a greener future.

Taking place alongside the 16th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16), the forum will convene global leaders, climate experts, senior government officials, and industry CEOs to advance discussions and action on global climate challenges under the theme “Action is in Our Nature.”

