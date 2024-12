Shafaqna English- Several residents in Wakhan district, Badakhshan province, have expressed concerns over the lack of access to basic life services.

They are calling on the interim government officials to address these challenges.

Wakhan is one of the border districts of Badakhshan, located 200 kilometers from Faizabad, the provincial capital, and has a population of over 18,000 people.

Source: Tolo News

