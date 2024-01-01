English
Efforts to seal a global treaty to curb plastic pollution faltered

Shafaqna English- Efforts to seal a global treaty to curb plastic pollution faltered on talks in South Korea’s Busan, and more time for negotiations is needed, the talks’ chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said.

“We must build on the progress we have made,” he said in South Korea’s Busan. “There is a general agreement to resume the current session at a later date to conclude our negotiations.”

Nearly 200 nations have gathered in the city for negotiations that were supposed to result in a landmark accord after two years of discussions.

Source: The Peninsula

www.shafaqna.com

