Brazil: Sao Paulo hosts Latin American, Caribbean Muslims

Shafaqna English- Brazil’s Sao Paulo is hosting the 37th International Conference of Latin American and Caribbean Muslims.

Organized by the Islamic Dawah Center in Brazil in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, it opened on Friday.

The three-day event is being held under the theme “Islamic Education in Latin America and the Caribbean: Its Role in Preserving Identity” at the São Bernardo do Campo Municipal Council. It features the participation of ministers, scholars, researchers, and specialists from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Source: IQNA

