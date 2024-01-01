Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries in case of dollar replacement

Shafaqna English- USA President-elect Donald Trump threatened 100 % tariffs against aBRICS country if they act to undermine dollar.

Referring to the economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — now expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates,

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social about the bloc that is Russia, India, China and South Africa that has expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates

Source: Middle East Monitor

