[Video] Finding Resilience and Mercy Through Prayer

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Psychology of Salah – episode 6, This series explores the psychological dimensions of *Salaah/Salaat (Islamic prayer)**, offering a deeper understanding of its components and their impact on the heart, soul, and mind.

The discussion, hosted by Rebecca Masterton with Ghulam Abbas Lakha as the guest, explores the Psychology of Salah in a 10-part series, delving into the mental and emotional dimensions of Islamic prayer (Salah). The session emphasizes how Salah, particularly the obligatory prayers, serves as a mechanism for mindfulness, self-reflection, and psychological well-being. Lakha highlights that even within limited time, the essence of Salah lies in focus and intention rather than duration. Through a detailed breakdown of Surah Al-Fatihah, which is recited in every prayer, Lakha elucidates its profound meanings—emphasizing Allah’s infinite mercy and compassion (Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim), and how its recitation fosters self-compassion, reduces self-judgment, and deepens one’s spiritual connection. The Surah’s structure, from praising Allah to seeking guidance and resilience, offers a framework for inner strength, accountability, and trust in divine wisdom.

Furthermore, the physical and symbolic movements of Salah, such as standing, bowing, and prostrating, mirror the cycles of human struggle and recovery, serving as a daily practice of resilience and hope. Lakha connects the act of rising from prostration to regaining strength and moving forward in life, even after setbacks. This psychological perspective underscores Salah as a tool for addressing stress, self-doubt, and negative thinking while promoting spiritual and emotional growth. By reminding worshippers of Allah’s unconditional mercy and their collective bond as part of a larger faith community, Salah becomes not just a religious duty but a therapeutic and empowering practice to navigate life’s challenges.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

