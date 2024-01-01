UN experts: Civilian deaths exceed 6,000 in Myanmar

Shafaqna English- The UN experts on Monday called for a “course correction” in the international response to the escalating crisis in Myanmar as the civilian death toll eclipsed 6,000.

“There are now 6,000 reminders that the international community is failing the people of Myanmar, the experts said in a statement. “It is time for a change, starting with moving this disaster out of the shadows of international attention.”

Nothing that international action, so far, has reduced the junta’s access to weapons that it uses to attack civilians, the experts said: “As welcome as these actions have been, they remain grossly inadequate and lack the coordination and strategic targeting necessary to deliver the support the people of Myanmar need and deserve. We can and must do better.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

