Israel’s far-right minister bans call for prayer by mosques

Shafaqna English- Israel’s far-right minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir banned Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, claiming the sound from mosques would “disturb” Israelis.

Ben-Gvir said the policy was introduced alongside extremist minister Idit Silman, saying the call to prayer by mosques was an “unreasonable noise”, saying allowing the calls to continue was a sign of “lawlessness”.

In a post on X late on Saturday, Ben-Gvir said he was “proud” to introduce this policy to ban the Islamic call for prayer, which typically lasts around two minutes, saying it was a “hazard” for Israelis who reside near mosques.

Source: New Arab

