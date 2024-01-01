WFP: Three out of four families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Three out of four Afghan families borrow money to buy food, World Food Programme (WFP) reported.



On average, a family’s debts are AFN 38,200 (nearly $560), according to the organization.

WFP has warned that as winter worsens in Afghanistan, millions face extreme hardship, with one in four families struggling to get enough food.

The organization said that for many families, WFP is their last hope but due to the funding crisis, most will not receive any food in the coming months.

Source: Ariana News

