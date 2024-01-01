English
Egypt: 31st Int’l Quran Contest to be held on December 7-10

Shafaqna English-The 31st edition of the international Quran competition of Egypt will be held on December 7-10 in the capital Cairo.

The contest will bring together Quran memorizers and activists from 60 countries, according Osama al-Jundi, an Awqaf ministry official.

Speaking in a televised interview on Sunday, he said that following online assessments, a total of 141 contenders have been deemed qualified to take part in the competition so far, Al-Ahram daily reported.

He went on to say that the total prize money to be awarded to those winning the competition has reached 11 million Egyptian pounds.

A new category, namely Quran translation, has been added to the international event in this edition, he noted.

