Al-Abbas (AS)’s Shrine organizes a condolence council on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatemeh (AS) in Germany

Shafaqna English- The representative office of the Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine in Europe organized a condolence Council in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of the immaculate lady Fatemeh (SA) in Germany.

The representative of the holy shrine in Europe, Mr. Ahmad al-Radhi al-Husseini, said that “the representation of the holy shrine in Germany, organized a condolence Council in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Zahra(SA) for female students, which is a product of the Al-Kafeel girls camp,” indicating that “the council was held in German while the reading of the Holy Quran was in Arabic.”

He added that” the council began with a beautiful recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran, and included the Ziyarat of Lady Zahra(AS), in addition to holding two lectures, the first entitled (Zahra is our role model), and the second dealt with the right of the mother in the Saheefah al-Sajjadiyah, “noting that”the greatness of this right and how to respect it was highlighted, followed by prayer and praise of Lady Zahra(SA)”.

At the end of the council, the Hadith of the martyrdom of Lady Zahra(SA) was reviewed, which is considered a focus of reflection on her suffering, and her sacrifices for the sake of truth, and the council also included scenes expressing sadness and mourning.

Source: Alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com