ISPI: Space Diplomacy in MENA and Africa

Shafaqna English- The global race for space leadership is intensifying, with the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf, and Africa emerging as strategic battlegrounds. The US-led Artemis Accords focus on lunar and Mars exploration, attracting MENA nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while China is advancing its International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) and leveraging space diplomacy with the Global South. These dynamics reflect broader geopolitical alignments, as ISPI wrote.

MENA countries are investing in space for strategic and economic benefits. North Africa uses satellites for agriculture and climate monitoring, while Persian Gulf nations, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are driving ambitious exploration and satellite programs. Italy and Europe are strengthening partnerships, particularly with Algeria, Egypt, and African nations, to bolster regional stability and innovation.

China’s partnerships in Africa and the Persian Gulf include investments in satellite infrastructure and technology transfer, building influence through the Belt and Road Initiative. Europe and Italy aim to counterbalance this by fostering collaboration and innovation, promoting space diplomacy to address climate and development challenges, and strengthening their strategic autonomy.

Source: ISPI

