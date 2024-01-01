Hürriyet Daily News: World Halal Summit Concludes in Istanbul

Shafaqna English- The 10th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo concluded in Istanbul on November 30, bringing together stakeholders from 110 countries to discuss the future of the halal economy. Organized by the Turkish Presidential Office, the event featured over 55 speakers and attracted thousands of visitors. Discussions spanned various sectors, including food, cosmetics, tourism, and finance, focusing on trade growth and the implementation of halal standards, according to Hürriyet Daily News.

Highlights included the Halal Expo, business forums, a modest fashion showcase, and sector-specific sessions that outlined strategies for advancing the global halal market. High-level officials, academics, and entrepreneurs participated in shaping roadmaps for economic development.

The next summit is set for November 26-29, 2025, promising an even larger gathering of industry leaders and participants in the expanding halal ecosystem.

Source: Hürriyet Daily News

