ECOSOC: Haiti’s children are bearing brunt of a multipronged crisis

Shafaqna English- As Haiti grapples with escalating violence, its children are bearing the brunt of a multipronged crisis that threatens their lives, safety, and future.

That was the stark message heard during a special session on Monday convened by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), where UN officials and humanitarian leaders highlighted the dire conditions in Haiti and called for immediate action to support its youngest citizens.

With 5.4 million people – half the population – facing acute food insecurity, and 700,000 displaced, urgent international intervention is needed to address a crisis compounded by armed groups violence, economic instability, and insufficient humanitarian funding.

Source: News.un.org

