Iraq announces plans to include Iraqis living abroad in census

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed plans to include Iraqis living abroad in the census.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi told Shafaq News that “the census is ongoing across all provinces and is proceeding smoothly. It is currently in the first quarter of phase three, which involves gathering information on individuals and families. Registration is still being carried out by enumerators.”

“The ministry is on track to complete the census within the next two weeks, following the plan laid out to finalize the data collection.”

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com