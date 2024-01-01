Afghanistan: Working children in Jawzjan call for education

Shafaqna English- A number of working and orphaned children in Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, have called on aid organizations to support and provide financial assistance.

Abdul Qayum, a 14-year-old boy who has been doing hard labor for the past six years to meet the needs of his seven-member family, has asked for opportunities for work and education.

He expressed his request to TOLOnews as follows: “We have seven people to feed, and I am the one providing for the family. I ask the caretaker government to help us so that we can study and have a better future.”

Many working children in Jawzjan have been deprived of schooling due to economic problems.

They are asking the caretaker government to create opportunities for their education

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

