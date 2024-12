Shafaqna English- A group of foreign ministers and senior officials participating in the 28th ECO summit visited Imam al-Ridha (AS) shrine on December 2. During their trip to the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran, they also toured the museums of Astan Quds Razavi and paid their respect at the tomb of Imam al-Ridha (AS).

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com