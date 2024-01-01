Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What do we know about the knowledge and teachings of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA)?

Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) is renowned for her profound knowledge and wisdom. She was the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Lady Khadija (SA), and she grew up in an environment rich with divine revelation and teachings. Here are some key points about her knowledge:

Divine Knowledge: Lady Fatimah (SA) was endowed with knowledge directly from Allah. Imam Al-Baqir (AS) said, “God has taken Fatimah from the ocean of His knowledge”.

Quranic Understanding: She had a deep understanding of the Qur'an and the teachings of her father, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She had a deep understanding of the Qur’an and the teachings of her father, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Role Model: Her life and actions serve as an ideal example for Muslims, showcasing her purity, patience, and piety.

Lady Fatimah’s knowledge was not just theoretical but also practical, as she applied it in her daily life and interactions, making her a beacon of guidance for all. Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) left behind a legacy of profound teachings that continue to inspire and guide many. Here are some of her key teachings:

Cherishing Parents: Lady Fatimah (SA) was known for her deep respect and care for her parents, especially her father, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She was often called “Umm Abiha” (the mother of her father) because of the way she looked after him. Generosity and Selflessness: She exemplified the act of giving to others even when she herself was in need. One notable instance is when she and her family fasted for three days and gave their food to the needy each night, despite their own hunger. Praying for Others: Lady Fatimah (SA) would pray for the wellbeing of others before herself. Her son, Imam Hassan (AS), narrated that she would spend her nights praying for all believers, prioritizing their needs over her own. Value of Motherhood: As the mother of the eleven infallible Imams, Lady Fatimah (SA) played a crucial role in the continuation of the prophetic lineage. Her influence extended beyond her own actions to those of her children. Standing Up for Justice: She was a strong advocate for justice and stood up for the rights of her family and community. Her famous sermon, delivered in the mosque of Medina, is a testament to her eloquence and commitment to justice.

These teachings highlight her exemplary character and the values she upheld, making her a role model for many.

