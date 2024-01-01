EU is planning to propose additional stricter migration measures

Shafaqna English- The EU Commission is planning to propose additional stricter migration measures in 2025 to speed up and increase the number of deportations.

The new policy proposals, expected to strengthen the new EU pact on migration and asylum, could be ready as early as February, reports the news and politics magazine Politico, citing three unnamed European Union diplomats.

The proposals are expected to be a priority for the new EU Commission, which has moved slightly further to the right with its new lineup, reflecting the voting patterns of EU member states.

Source: Info Migrants

