Saudi Arabia reaffirms disability support on global day

Shafaqna English-The Saudi Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities reaffirmed the commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities — helping them achieve their aspirations, improving their quality of life.

The World Health Organization, along with global partners, marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3 to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

To observe this day, the Saudi authority launched a campaign raising awareness about invisible disabilities, such as psychological challenges, sensory difficulties, mild motor impairments and other often overlooked conditions.

Source: Arab News

