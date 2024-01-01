Report: British food sales to EU have fallen £3bn a year since Brexit

Shafaqna English- British food exports to the EU have dropped by nearly £3bn a year since Brexit, a trade thinktank has said.

A report by the Centre of Inclusive Trade Policy (CITP) has found that the export of UK food and agricultural products to the EU has fallen by more than 16% on average across the three years since Britain left the single market, when compared with the three years before the exit.

The drop equates to £2.8bn fewer exports a year travelling to the bloc from Britain.

