English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Report: British food sales to EU have fallen £3bn a year since Brexit

0

Shafaqna English- British food exports to the EU have dropped by nearly £3bn a year since Brexit, a trade thinktank has said.

A report by the Centre of Inclusive Trade Policy (CITP) has found that the export of UK food and agricultural products to the EU has fallen by more than 16% on average across the three years since Britain left the single market, when compared with the three years before the exit.

The drop equates to £2.8bn fewer exports a year travelling to the bloc from Britain.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

European Affairs Expert: Populist policies within EU member states to become “stronger against Brussels”

asadian

Canada, Britain reach post-Brexit trade deal

asadian

Less than 50% chances of Brexit trade deal, UK minister says

asadian

What Will Happen to British Muslims after Brexit?

asadian

Brexit: UK’s Membership of EU Ends Tonight

asadian

UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.