Lady Fatimah (SA) Highlighted Social Deviations and Never Misused the Prophet’s Status / Officials Should Follow Her Example of Simple Living / If Peace Is Absent for the People, It Should Be Absent for Everyone

SHAFAQNA – A member of the academic staff at Mofid University in Qom emphasized the necessity of simple living for those in positions of responsibility in an Islamic society. He noted that despite being from the lineage of Lady Khadijah (SA), Lady Fatimah (SA) lived in Medina like ordinary people—or even under more difficult conditions.

Hojjat al-Islam Majid Rezaei Dowani, speaking to Shafaqna, explained that Lady Fatimah (SA) spent her childhood and adolescence during a tumultuous period in early Islam. She lived in a home where divine revelations descended, a home marked by frequent visitors and immense challenges faced by her parents during the critical early years of Islam. Her family constantly faced new difficulties from the polytheists. Moreover, the Prophet (PBUH) gained new followers daily, who also endured the persecution of the disbelievers. During the three-year boycott in the Valley of Abu Talib (She’eb Abi Talib), they survived with minimal resources. After this difficult period, she lost her mother, and the Prophet (PBUH) lost one of his greatest supporters. This responsibility fell to Lady Fatimah (SA), whose sacrifices earned her the title “Mother of Her Father.”

He added that when the issue of migration arose, Lady Fatimah (SA), along with Fatimah bint Asad (the mother of Imam Ali), was among the last to migrate to Medina. This indicates that Lady Fatimah lived in a perilous environment and was constantly under threat. The hardships faced by the Prophet (PBUH) also caused distress to Lady Fatimah (SA).

These challenges molded Lady Fatimah (SA) into a fighter. In Medina, the Prophet’s family endured greater hardships than anyone else. Historical accounts from early Islam indicate that the poverty of the Prophet’s companions weighed heavily on this family. Despite their own struggles, they worked selflessly to alleviate the difficulties of others.

Rezaei referred to the Quranic verse in Surah Al-Insan: “And they give food, in spite of love for it, to the needy, the orphan, and the captive” (76:8), which highlights the selflessness of the Prophet’s family. Following the conquest of Khaybar, a brief period of peace and success arrived, yet prior to that, the conditions were harsh, and the family of the Prophet (PBUH) lived a life of greater hardship than others to share the burdens of the community. This is particularly significant considering that they hailed from the wealthy family of Lady Khadijah (SA), who had never tasted poverty before the advent of Islam.

This religious scholar stressed that peace, if absent for the public, should be absent for all. He recounted an incident when the Prophet (PBUH) wept upon hearing the verse “It has seven gates, and for every gate is a portion designated” (15:44). Lady Fatimah (SA) came to console him, and Salman the Persian noticed her wearing patched clothing. Seeing this, Salman wept, comparing her life with that of the daughters of kings. Lady Fatimah (SA) responded that her household only had a single animal skin to serve as a bed at night and a mat for animal feed during the day. The Prophet (PBUH) affirmed, saying, “My daughter is among the leaders of this path.” Despite her father’s prominent status, Lady Fatimah (SA) lived a life of extreme simplicity.

Rezaei highlighted Surah Al-Ahzab, revealed around the fifth year after the Hijra, where Allah addressed the wives of the Prophet: if they found the difficulties unbearable, they were free to leave the Prophet, but if they chose to stay, they had to endure a life of hardship. This was a call for them to emulate the lifestyle of Lady Fatimah (SA), whose home was a model of nurturing human values amidst struggle and sacrifice.

Lady Fatimah (SA) embodied patience, loyalty, and profound understanding. The Prophet (PBUH) chose her, among all women, to exemplify spiritual truths alongside Imam Ali (AS) among men. She comprehended the Prophet’s states and the nature of divine revelation. The Prophet (PBUH) would say about her: “May your father be sacrificed for you.” Although she was a young woman who had just started her married life, she refrained from any worldly adornments for the sake of the Muslim community’s dire situation.

Lady Fatimah (SA) is considered one of the four exemplary women in religion, alongside Mary (mother of Jesus), Asiya (wife of Pharaoh), and Khadijah (mother of Fatimah). Despite her elevated status, she displayed remarkable humility in her interactions with ordinary people.

Rezaei noted that Lady Fatimah (SA) served as a teacher for her time, answering questions with patience and humility. During her illness, many came to visit her, and she had meaningful discussions with them.

One incident recounts Salman’s hesitation to visit Lady Fatimah (SA) due to his sorrow over the events following the Prophet’s passing. Imam Ali (AS) urged him to visit, mentioning a heavenly gift for him. When Salman met Lady Fatimah (SA), she narrated a vision in which celestial women visited her, revealing divine blessings for Salman and other companions. Salman, surprised, inquired how such visions occurred. Lady Fatimah (SA) explained her connection to the unseen realm, a quality affirmed in narrations that describe her as “Muhaddathah”—one who communicates with or receives communication from the unseen.

Lady Fatimah (SA) balanced her responsibilities as a wife with her pursuit of knowledge and active participation in key social issues. She identified societal deviations and addressed them publicly. She attended significant events such as the Farewell Pilgrimage and the Battle of Uhud, where she personally cared for the wounded. She managed and distributed the resources of Fadak to the poor and directly oversaw its administration. Even in her will, she entrusted Imam Ali (AS) with instructions regarding her estates.

Lady Fatimah (SA) exemplified a life of sacrifice, spirituality, and commitment to justice, setting a model for all generations.

www.shafaqna.com