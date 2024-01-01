OCHA: 305 million around the world will require humanitarian aid in 2025

Shafaqna English- The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that an estimated 305 million people around the world will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.

The appeal seeks $47 billion to provide life-saving aid in 33 countries and nine refugee-hosting regions, OCHA said in a statement.

“In a world on fire, the most vulnerable – children, women, people with disabilities and the poor – are paying the heaviest price,” said Tom Fletcher Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com