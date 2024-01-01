English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

OCHA: 305 million around the world will require humanitarian aid in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that an estimated 305 million people around the world will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.

The appeal seeks $47 billion to provide life-saving aid in 33 countries and nine refugee-hosting regions, OCHA said in a statement.

“In a world on fire, the most vulnerable – children, women, people with disabilities and the poor – are paying the heaviest price,” said Tom Fletcher Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OCHA: 23.7 million people in Afghanistan remain in need of humanitarian assistance

nasibeh yazdani

UK: More than one in three children in poverty

nasibeh yazdani

Sudan: X-rays show impact of war on children

nasibeh yazdani

Today, women have to learn much from Lady Zaynab (SA)

asadian

Report: One in five children globally live in countries engaged in conflict

nasibeh yazdani

‘Best Friend Initiative’ to integrate 10 million disabled into Egyptian society

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.