Chaldean Church Head: Iraq lost two-thirds of Christian population due to wars

Shafaqna English- Iraq has “lost two-thirds” of its Christian population due to conflicts and wars, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide said.

“Unfortunately, the Middle East is suffering from conflicts and wars, as seen in Palestine, Lebanon, and currently Syria, as well as in Sudan and Ukraine. Other neighboring countries may also become involved. These conflicts are tragically claiming thousands of lives, particularly innocent civilians, and displacing many people,” Sako stated.

Sako affirmed that Christians in Iraq had lost two-thirds of their population, explaining: “If the situation continued, we might lose the rest, as peace and harmony remained out of reach.”

In this context, Sako called on neighboring countries to “emphasize human and national principles, protect the region from sectarian strife and division, and work towards de-escalation.”

