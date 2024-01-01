Hidden victims of Pakistan’s newest political conflict

Shafaqna English- A week after Pakistan’s latest political clash, the government and the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are locked in a tense standoff over conflicting accounts of the number of casualties during those clashes.

While some PTI leaders initially said hundreds of supporters had been killed, party chairman Gohar Ali Khan later said the number of dead protesters stood at 12.

Attaullah Tarar, the federal information minister, mocked that discrepancy in a message on social media platform X on Tuesday. “These bodies will only be found on TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp. They are playing politics of jokes and lies with the nation,” Tarar wrote in his message in Urdu.

Source: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com