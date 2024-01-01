[Video] Understanding Sadness, Grief, and Depression: Navigating Emotions and Offering Support

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: “Mental Health Matters” – Episode 3, In this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Maryam Hilli discussed the distinctions between sadness, grief, and depression with mental health professional Anisa Diab. Anisa clarified that while sadness and grief are normal emotional responses to life events, depression is a clinical mood disorder that is more intense and long-lasting.

She explained that sadness might arise from significant adjustments like moving away for college, while grief often results from losses, such as a death, a breakup, or even a health diagnosis. Depression, however, involves pervasive feelings of hopelessness, changes in sleep or appetite, and impaired functioning. Anisa highlighted that grief and sadness, if prolonged or unaddressed, could evolve into clinical depression, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and support.

The discussion also explored appropriate ways to console grieving individuals, cautioning against unhelpful comments rooted in “toxic positivity.” Instead of telling someone to “be strong” or “move on,” it’s better to offer practical help or simply be present. Anisa unders

Part of Series: Mental Health Matters

