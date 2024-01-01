Afghanistan: Economic challenges threaten female employment in Badakhshan’s Media

Shafaqna English- Several officials from women-focused private media outlets in Badakhshan reported that economic challenges threaten female employment in Badakhshan’s Media.They are losing most of their employees due to economic challenges.

According to them, if these economic issues are not resolved, they will be forced to shut down their operations.

Najla Shirzad, the head of one of Badakhshan’s private media outlets, stated: “Approximately 18 girls were working here. Due to a lack of funding, some of them stopped working, and now we only have seven girls with us.”

Fayza Mazin, a media employee, said: “The primary challenge we face here is the lack of funding and sponsors. In my view, media plays a crucial role in any society and represents the voice of the people.”

