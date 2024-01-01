Rohingya Muslims face new threat from Arakan Army

Shafaqna English- Arakan Muslims (Rohingya), are now facing new threats from the Arakan Army, after being persecuted by Myanmar military, Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, told Anadolu.

He urged the international community to establish a safe zone to protect the vulnerable population from escalating violence, describing it as the only viable solution given the current conditions in the region.

“When it comes to Rohingya, the Arakan Army has the same intention as the Myanmar military,” he said.

The Arakan Army (AA), formed in 2009, is a Buddhist ethnic insurgent group from Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

